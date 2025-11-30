- Growth
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
24 (27.27%)
Loss Trades:
64 (72.73%)
Best trade:
0.88 UST
Worst trade:
-0.67 UST
Gross Profit:
9.30 UST (351 379 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.80 UST (288 886 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (2.16 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.37 UST (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
94.81%
Max deposit load:
3.39%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.85
Long Trades:
40 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
48 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
0.63
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 UST
Average Profit:
0.39 UST
Average Loss:
-0.23 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-4.07 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.07 UST (17)
Monthly growth:
-6.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.25 UST
Maximal:
6.45 UST (32.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.16% (3.36 UST)
By Equity:
1.92% (0.87 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XRPUSD
|42
|SOLUSD
|15
|LNKUSD
|12
|DOGUSD
|10
|ADAUSD
|9
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XRPUSD
|1
|SOLUSD
|-3
|LNKUSD
|-2
|DOGUSD
|-1
|ADAUSD
|0
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XRPUSD
|64K
|SOLUSD
|-4.8K
|LNKUSD
|-1.2K
|DOGUSD
|-765
|ADAUSD
|4.9K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.88 UST
Worst trade: -1 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.16 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.07 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XBTFX-MetaTrader5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
I trade the top 5 most liquid cryptocurrencies using a daily trend-following approach. Every position is taken manually, with small risk per trade and a disciplined trailing stop-loss to protect profits and limit downside. This signal focuses on steady, controlled growth by staying aligned with major daily trends.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
USD
43
UST
UST
7
0%
88
27%
95%
0.62
-0.06
UST
UST
17%
1:500