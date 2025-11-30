- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
51 (35.17%)
Loss Trades:
94 (64.83%)
Best trade:
172.56 USD
Worst trade:
-78.70 USD
Gross Profit:
2 942.79 USD (689 269 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 132.35 USD (505 977 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (351.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
351.62 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
98.85%
Max deposit load:
101.89%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.24
Long Trades:
66 (45.52%)
Short Trades:
79 (54.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.31 USD
Average Profit:
57.70 USD
Average Loss:
-33.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-290.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-290.88 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-39.68%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
322.84 USD
Maximal:
800.88 USD (75.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.95% (795.78 USD)
By Equity:
22.06% (87.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD
|13
|AUDUSD
|11
|USDCAD
|10
|EURJPY
|10
|UKBRENT
|10
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPJPY
|8
|SPX
|8
|ETHUSD
|8
|USDCHF
|7
|GBPCHF
|7
|EURCAD
|7
|XAGUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|7
|AUDNZD
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|6
|XAUUSD
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSD
|-410
|AUDUSD
|-231
|USDCAD
|-137
|EURJPY
|253
|UKBRENT
|-32
|EURUSD
|82
|GBPJPY
|-112
|SPX
|-127
|ETHUSD
|-40
|USDCHF
|153
|GBPCHF
|210
|EURCAD
|65
|XAGUSD
|-52
|BTCUSD
|-59
|AUDNZD
|-92
|GBPUSD
|132
|USDJPY
|241
|XAUUSD
|-27
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSD
|-2.1K
|AUDUSD
|-1.1K
|USDCAD
|-1.2K
|EURJPY
|3K
|UKBRENT
|-116
|EURUSD
|511
|GBPJPY
|-2.4K
|SPX
|-803
|ETHUSD
|7.1K
|USDCHF
|1.1K
|GBPCHF
|1.4K
|EURCAD
|852
|XAGUSD
|-1K
|BTCUSD
|176K
|AUDNZD
|-651
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|3.5K
|XAUUSD
|-2.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +172.56 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +351.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -290.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.63 × 1263
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.71 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.91 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.67 × 956
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.09 × 579
|
RocoBroker-Ltd
|2.10 × 93
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|2.41 × 213
|
OctaFX-Real2
|3.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|3.85 × 66
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.82 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|6.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|7.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|7.17 × 47
Тестирование торгового робота, работающего по формациям.
