SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Paveldvlip
Pavel Dvurechenskii

Paveldvlip

Pavel Dvurechenskii
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -40%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
51 (35.17%)
Loss Trades:
94 (64.83%)
Best trade:
172.56 USD
Worst trade:
-78.70 USD
Gross Profit:
2 942.79 USD (689 269 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 132.35 USD (505 977 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (351.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
351.62 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
98.85%
Max deposit load:
101.89%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.24
Long Trades:
66 (45.52%)
Short Trades:
79 (54.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.31 USD
Average Profit:
57.70 USD
Average Loss:
-33.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-290.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-290.88 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-39.68%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
322.84 USD
Maximal:
800.88 USD (75.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.95% (795.78 USD)
By Equity:
22.06% (87.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSD 13
AUDUSD 11
USDCAD 10
EURJPY 10
UKBRENT 10
EURUSD 9
GBPJPY 8
SPX 8
ETHUSD 8
USDCHF 7
GBPCHF 7
EURCAD 7
XAGUSD 7
BTCUSD 7
AUDNZD 6
GBPUSD 6
USDJPY 6
XAUUSD 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD -410
AUDUSD -231
USDCAD -137
EURJPY 253
UKBRENT -32
EURUSD 82
GBPJPY -112
SPX -127
ETHUSD -40
USDCHF 153
GBPCHF 210
EURCAD 65
XAGUSD -52
BTCUSD -59
AUDNZD -92
GBPUSD 132
USDJPY 241
XAUUSD -27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD -2.1K
AUDUSD -1.1K
USDCAD -1.2K
EURJPY 3K
UKBRENT -116
EURUSD 511
GBPJPY -2.4K
SPX -803
ETHUSD 7.1K
USDCHF 1.1K
GBPCHF 1.4K
EURCAD 852
XAGUSD -1K
BTCUSD 176K
AUDNZD -651
GBPUSD 1.2K
USDJPY 3.5K
XAUUSD -2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +172.56 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +351.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -290.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.21 × 14
FusionMarkets-Live
0.63 × 1263
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.71 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.91 × 119
Exness-MT5Real6
1.67 × 956
Exness-MT5Real7
2.09 × 579
RocoBroker-Ltd
2.10 × 93
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
2.41 × 213
OctaFX-Real2
3.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real17
3.85 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
4.82 × 17
Exness-MT5Real10
6.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
7.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
7.17 × 47
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Тестирование торгового робота, работающего по формациям.
No reviews
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 07:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 03:22
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 03:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 16:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.03 03:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 02:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 10:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 10:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.30 18:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.30 18:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.30 18:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.30 18:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.30 18:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Paveldvlip
100 USD per month
-40%
0
0
USD
274
USD
4
89%
145
35%
99%
0.93
-1.31
USD
75%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.