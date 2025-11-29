- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
99
Profit Trades:
31 (31.31%)
Loss Trades:
68 (68.69%)
Best trade:
99.80 USD
Worst trade:
-41.96 USD
Gross Profit:
1 422.93 USD (84 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 703.76 USD (89 222 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (139.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
423.97 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
168.55%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
82 (82.83%)
Short Trades:
17 (17.17%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-2.84 USD
Average Profit:
45.90 USD
Average Loss:
-25.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-691.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-691.35 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
-47.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
592.40 USD
Maximal:
738.54 USD (78.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.04% (738.54 USD)
By Equity:
12.62% (12.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|50
|GBPUSD
|7
|CADJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|5
|AUDJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|EURNZD
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|EURJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-383
|GBPUSD
|19
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|8
|AUDJPY
|19
|CHFJPY
|22
|EURNZD
|-37
|USDJPY
|-41
|USDCAD
|55
|EURJPY
|36
|NZDUSD
|-2
|EURGBP
|-30
|USDCHF
|11
|AUDUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|41
|NZDJPY
|-10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-14K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|CADJPY
|357
|GBPJPY
|1K
|AUDJPY
|1.6K
|CHFJPY
|2K
|EURNZD
|-3K
|USDJPY
|-3K
|USDCAD
|4K
|EURJPY
|3K
|NZDUSD
|0
|EURGBP
|-1K
|USDCHF
|500
|AUDUSD
|500
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|NZDJPY
|-700
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.80 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +139.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -691.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
Enjoy Your Trade
Trade For Living
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
32 USD per month
-50%
0
0
USD
USD
95
USD
USD
5
0%
99
31%
100%
0.83
-2.84
USD
USD
78%
1:200