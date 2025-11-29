SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CEVy 32
Cholili Eka Vebriyanto

CEVy 32

Cholili Eka Vebriyanto
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 32 USD per month
growth since 2025 -50%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
99
Profit Trades:
31 (31.31%)
Loss Trades:
68 (68.69%)
Best trade:
99.80 USD
Worst trade:
-41.96 USD
Gross Profit:
1 422.93 USD (84 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 703.76 USD (89 222 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (139.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
423.97 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
168.55%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
82 (82.83%)
Short Trades:
17 (17.17%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-2.84 USD
Average Profit:
45.90 USD
Average Loss:
-25.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-691.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-691.35 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
-47.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
592.40 USD
Maximal:
738.54 USD (78.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.04% (738.54 USD)
By Equity:
12.62% (12.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 50
GBPUSD 7
CADJPY 5
GBPJPY 5
AUDJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
EURNZD 3
USDJPY 3
USDCAD 3
EURJPY 3
NZDUSD 3
EURGBP 2
USDCHF 2
AUDUSD 2
EURUSD 2
NZDJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -383
GBPUSD 19
CADJPY 2
GBPJPY 8
AUDJPY 19
CHFJPY 22
EURNZD -37
USDJPY -41
USDCAD 55
EURJPY 36
NZDUSD -2
EURGBP -30
USDCHF 11
AUDUSD 9
EURUSD 41
NZDJPY -10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -14K
GBPUSD 1.3K
CADJPY 357
GBPJPY 1K
AUDJPY 1.6K
CHFJPY 2K
EURNZD -3K
USDJPY -3K
USDCAD 4K
EURJPY 3K
NZDUSD 0
EURGBP -1K
USDCHF 500
AUDUSD 500
EURUSD 2.3K
NZDJPY -700
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +99.80 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +139.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -691.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
322 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Enjoy Your Trade

Trade For Living

No reviews
2025.12.24 04:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.07 19:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.29 04:13
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.29 04:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 04:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CEVy 32
32 USD per month
-50%
0
0
USD
95
USD
5
0%
99
31%
100%
0.83
-2.84
USD
78%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.