The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live10 0.00 × 1 FXCM-CADReal01 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.00 × 10 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 3 Pepperstone-Edge04 0.00 × 1 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 SwitchMarkets-Real 0.00 × 1 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.00 × 1 VantageGlobalPrime-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 12 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.08 × 12 EightcapLtd-Real-3 0.13 × 8 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 0.20 × 5 Exness-Real26 0.25 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.29 × 21 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2 0.29 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.30 × 10 DooFintech-Live 5 0.33 × 3 ThreeTraderLimited-Live02 0.35 × 23 ICMarketsSC-Live18 0.39 × 33 CXMDirect-Live 0.43 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.46 × 37 ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.48 × 31 Exness-Real21 0.53 × 32 140 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor