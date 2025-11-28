- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
70
Profit Trades:
52 (74.28%)
Loss Trades:
18 (25.71%)
Best trade:
233.92 USD
Worst trade:
-52.55 USD
Gross Profit:
1 130.05 USD (15 130 pips)
Gross Loss:
-386.75 USD (10 720 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (80.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
836.59 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
79.73%
Max deposit load:
2.65%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.07
Long Trades:
33 (47.14%)
Short Trades:
37 (52.86%)
Profit Factor:
2.92
Expected Payoff:
10.62 USD
Average Profit:
21.73 USD
Average Loss:
-21.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-358.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-358.65 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
10.03%
Annual Forecast:
121.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
355.72 USD
Maximal:
358.65 USD (7.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.14% (358.65 USD)
By Equity:
2.70% (152.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|46
|EURUSD
|24
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|609
|EURUSD
|134
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|558
|EURUSD
|3.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +233.92 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -358.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.08 × 12
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.13 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.20 × 5
|
Exness-Real26
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.29 × 21
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.30 × 10
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.33 × 3
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.35 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.39 × 33
|
CXMDirect-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.46 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.48 × 31
|
Exness-Real21
|0.53 × 32
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
5.8K
USD
USD
22
100%
70
74%
80%
2.92
10.62
USD
USD
7%
1:500