Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
33 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
55 (62.50%)
Best trade:
149.40 USD
Worst trade:
-153.83 USD
Gross Profit:
4 458.23 USD (150 356 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 767.93 USD (157 170 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 297.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 297.00 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
84.78%
Max deposit load:
16.84%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
68 (77.27%)
Short Trades:
20 (22.73%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-3.52 USD
Average Profit:
135.10 USD
Average Loss:
-86.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 144.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 144.53 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-10.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 624.69 USD
Maximal:
2 547.22 USD (64.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.94% (2 547.22 USD)
By Equity:
6.67% (181.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|88
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-310
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.8K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-10%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
5
0%
88
37%
85%
0.93
-3.52
USD
USD
65%
1:50