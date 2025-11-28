SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold combination EBC 1024
Qi Kai Fan

Gold combination EBC 1024

Qi Kai Fan
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
67 (71.27%)
Loss Trades:
27 (28.72%)
Best trade:
104.28 USD
Worst trade:
-42.30 USD
Gross Profit:
980.60 USD (37 514 pips)
Gross Loss:
-638.67 USD (23 494 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (60.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
255.57 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
8.09%
Max deposit load:
9.07%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
66 (70.21%)
Short Trades:
28 (29.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
3.64 USD
Average Profit:
14.64 USD
Average Loss:
-23.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-157.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-157.50 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
33.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.69 USD
Maximal:
158.76 USD (10.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.02% (146.60 USD)
By Equity:
4.28% (63.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 94
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 342
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.28 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -157.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real31
9.25 × 40
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
This is my Gold v2+ v4 combination on EBC.

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.

You can copy here with subscription fee.

Or freely copy on EBC directly,   but it's need you to register an account with my EBC's link : click me 

Then I will PM you the details, thanks.


No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 04:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 15:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 06:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 11:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 11:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
