Alexander Falck-olsen

QuickAndEasy

Alexander Falck-olsen
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
20 (74.07%)
Loss Trades:
7 (25.93%)
Best trade:
0.70 USD
Worst trade:
-1.78 USD
Gross Profit:
10.24 USD (10 155 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.97 USD (6 931 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (3.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.48 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
0.23%
Max deposit load:
50.65%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
17 (62.96%)
Short Trades:
10 (37.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
0.51 USD
Average Loss:
-1.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
32.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.96 USD (19.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.13% (2.96 USD)
By Equity:
7.27% (0.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live
22.31 × 137
I trade the NAS100. Very short term trades with high profability. Let the trading record be your proof. I advise that you copy me with an account where you can get lower spread than 130, in my account I only take a trade if spread is 130 or lower. I also recommend that you copy me with an account with at least 2500 usd for my copying subscription price to be worth it to you.

I am strict with my risk, and I take handling your money very seriously.

I am also a signal provider on Vantage, my strategy name is QuickAndEasy and the price to follow me there is 30% of all profits i earn with your money. This may be more beneficial to some of you who want to copy my signals. The minimum usd amount to copy me with there is 250usd. On vantage you need to create a copy trader account to be able to copy me. Link to my strategy you can click after you are logged in to Vantage: https://secure.vantagemarkets.com/copyTrading/discover/discoverDetail?strategyId=812570

And this is my Youtube channel, where i am currently documenting me taking this trading account from 10 USD to 100.000 USD. 
https://www.youtube.com/@QuickAndEasyTrading


Thank you for trusting me with your hard earned money

Best regards from Alexander

I give God all glory for my success in trading. 


No reviews
2025.12.10 23:40
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 23:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 01:19
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 01:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 00:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 23:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 00:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 02:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 02:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 02:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 01:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 01:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 01:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 23:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 23:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 23:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 09:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
QuickAndEasy
100 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
13
USD
4
0%
27
74%
0%
1.46
0.12
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

