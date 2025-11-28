- Growth
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
I trade the NAS100. Very short term trades with high profability. Let the trading record be your proof. I advise that you copy me with an account where you can get lower spread than 130, in my account I only take a trade if spread is 130 or lower. I also recommend that you copy me with an account with at least 2500 usd for my copying subscription price to be worth it to you.
I am strict with my risk, and I take handling your money very seriously.
I am also a signal provider on Vantage, my strategy name is QuickAndEasy and the price to follow me there is 30% of all profits i earn with your money. This may be more beneficial to some of you who want to copy my signals. The minimum usd amount to copy me with there is 250usd. On vantage you need to create a copy trader account to be able to copy me. Link to my strategy you can click after you are logged in to Vantage: https://secure.vantagemarkets.com/copyTrading/discover/discoverDetail?strategyId=812570
And this is my Youtube channel, where i am currently documenting me taking this trading account from 10 USD to 100.000 USD.
https://www.youtube.com/@QuickAndEasyTrading
Thank you for trusting me with your hard earned money
Best regards from Alexander
I give God all glory for my success in trading.
