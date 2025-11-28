SignalsSections
Christian Talar

Rocketing to the Moon

Christian Talar
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 22%
Exness-MT5Real39
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
411
Profit Trades:
333 (81.02%)
Loss Trades:
78 (18.98%)
Best trade:
61.88 USD
Worst trade:
-73.99 USD
Gross Profit:
2 952.21 USD (347 502 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 568.61 USD (213 912 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (178.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
263.34 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
90.27%
Max deposit load:
66.98%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.75
Long Trades:
178 (43.31%)
Short Trades:
233 (56.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
3.37 USD
Average Profit:
8.87 USD
Average Loss:
-20.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-136.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.86 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
44.93%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
158.13 USD (23.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.13% (158.13 USD)
By Equity:
53.75% (529.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 93
XAUUSD 81
EURAUD 70
GBPAUD 53
GBPUSD 43
GBPCAD 35
EURUSD 18
AUDCAD 12
EURCAD 6
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 279
XAUUSD 271
EURAUD 12
GBPAUD 329
GBPUSD 266
GBPCAD 90
EURUSD 75
AUDCAD 34
EURCAD 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 7K
XAUUSD 109K
EURAUD -877
GBPAUD 8.5K
GBPUSD 4.9K
GBPCAD 2.2K
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 712
EURCAD 609
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +61.88 USD
Worst trade: -74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +178.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -136.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
4.50 × 6
No reviews
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 18:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.12 17:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 22:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 10:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.10 07:25
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 06:25
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Rocketing to the Moon
88 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
8
98%
411
81%
90%
1.88
3.37
USD
54%
1:500
