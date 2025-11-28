SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAUUSD Signals
Li Jin

XAUUSD Signals

Li Jin
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 748%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
205
Profit Trades:
140 (68.29%)
Loss Trades:
65 (31.71%)
Best trade:
808.86 USD
Worst trade:
-398.16 USD
Gross Profit:
9 141.10 USD (99 204 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 540.63 USD (68 732 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (372.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 346.86 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
1.91%
Max deposit load:
54.66%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.36
Long Trades:
125 (60.98%)
Short Trades:
80 (39.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
17.56 USD
Average Profit:
65.29 USD
Average Loss:
-85.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-415.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-497.17 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
241.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
101.56 USD
Maximal:
826.67 USD (35.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.05% (826.67 USD)
By Equity:
9.21% (102.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 148
GBPUSD 40
BTCUST 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.9K
GBPUSD -239
BTCUST -61
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
GBPUSD 465
BTCUST 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +808.86 USD
Worst trade: -398 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +372.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -415.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 00:29
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 17:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 15:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 16:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 15:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 07:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.95% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 14:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 10:07
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 10:07
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.28 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
