SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Smart Breakout Pioneer
Dingjia Xiong

Smart Breakout Pioneer

Dingjia Xiong
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 14%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
333
Profit Trades:
100 (30.03%)
Loss Trades:
233 (69.97%)
Best trade:
3 402.90 USD
Worst trade:
-1 015.05 USD
Gross Profit:
12 471.95 USD (100 000 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 135.59 USD (116 500 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (716.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 402.90 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
40.79%
Max deposit load:
9.78%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
86
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
168 (50.45%)
Short Trades:
165 (49.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
13.02 USD
Average Profit:
124.72 USD
Average Loss:
-34.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 439.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 439.15 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
14.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
250.20 USD
Maximal:
2 439.15 USD (7.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.35% (2 439.15 USD)
By Equity:
2.09% (663.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 333
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 4.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 402.90 USD
Worst trade: -1 015 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +716.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 439.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

[Trend Hunter] — One Trade at a Time: The Pure Trend Capturer

No Martingale. No Grid. No Deep Drawdown Anxiety. Return to the Essence of Trading.

In a market saturated with high-risk Grid and Martingale strategies, [Trend Hunter] stands apart as a breath of fresh air. We do not chase illusory high win rates, nor do we use dangerous position averaging to dilute costs.

This strategy adheres strictly to the "One Trade at a Time" principle. Every single trade is accompanied by a clear Stop Loss and Take Profit. Our goal is simple yet powerful: "Cut losses short and let profits run" by capturing core explosive market trends.

Core Trading Logic: Trend Breakout

This strategy is built on Price Action and Volatility Analysis. We recognize that the market consolidates 70% of the time and trends only 30% of the time.

  • Precision Entry: The algorithm automatically identifies key support/resistance levels and volatility contraction zones. When price breaks through key levels with momentum, the system confirms the start of a trend and enters decisively with the market flow.
  • Single Position Focus: We absolutely do not average down. Regardless of market volatility, only one position is active at any given time. This logic completely eliminates the risk of a blown account caused by a runaway trend against a grid of orders.

Money Management & Risk Control: Iron Discipline

We understand that survival is the first rule of the market.

  1. Hard Stop Loss: Every trade is opened with a hard Stop Loss immediately. If the market proves the analysis wrong, the strategy accepts a small loss and exits instantly. No hesitation. No "holding and hoping."
  2. Trailing Stop: Once a trend is established and the trade becomes profitable, the EA automatically activates a Trailing Stop to protect realized gains, following the price action until the trend reverses.
  3. High Risk-Reward Ratio: The strategy aims for asymmetric returns. We do not aim to win every single trade. Instead, by targeting a Risk-Reward Ratio of 1:2, 1:5, or even higher, catching just one major trend is enough to cover the cost of multiple small trial-and-error attempts and generate significant net profit.

Strategy Summary

  • Trading Style: Trend Following / Breakout Trading.
  • Position Logic: Single Position (No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging).
  • Target Audience: Risk-averse investors, institutional traders, and those managing significant capital.
  • Performance Expectation: The equity curve typically moves in a "staircase" pattern. While there may be small periods of stagnation or minor drawdown during market choppy consolidation (whipsaws), the Net Asset Value (NAV) rises rapidly when a true trend explodes.

[Trend Hunter] — Cage the Risk, Hand the Profits to the Trend.
This is not just a strategy; it is a mature, professional trading philosophy.


No reviews
2025.12.24 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 03:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 12:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 01:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 01:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Smart Breakout Pioneer
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
34K
USD
5
100%
333
30%
41%
1.53
13.02
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.