Dingjia Xiong

Smart Breakout Pioneer

Dingjia Xiong
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 22%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
580
이익 거래:
186 (32.06%)
손실 거래:
394 (67.93%)
최고의 거래:
3 402.90 USD
최악의 거래:
-1 015.05 USD
총 수익:
18 221.91 USD (186 000 pips)
총 손실:
-11 746.34 USD (197 000 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (716.40 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 402.90 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
37.14%
최대 입금량:
9.78%
최근 거래:
3 분 전
주별 거래 수:
85
평균 유지 시간:
36 분
회복 요인:
2.65
롱(주식매수):
285 (49.14%)
숏(주식차입매도):
295 (50.86%)
수익 요인:
1.55
기대수익:
11.16 USD
평균 이익:
97.97 USD
평균 손실:
-29.81 USD
연속 최대 손실:
11 (-2 439.15 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 439.15 USD (11)
월별 성장률:
17.05%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
250.20 USD
최대한의:
2 439.15 USD (7.35%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.35% (2 439.15 USD)
자본금별:
2.09% (663.30 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 580
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD+ 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD+ -11K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3 402.90 USD
최악의 거래: -1 015 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 11
연속 최대 이익: +716.40 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 439.15 USD

[Trend Hunter] — One Trade at a Time: The Pure Trend Capturer

No Martingale. No Grid. No Deep Drawdown Anxiety. Return to the Essence of Trading.

In a market saturated with high-risk Grid and Martingale strategies, [Trend Hunter] stands apart as a breath of fresh air. We do not chase illusory high win rates, nor do we use dangerous position averaging to dilute costs.

This strategy adheres strictly to the "One Trade at a Time" principle. Every single trade is accompanied by a clear Stop Loss and Take Profit. Our goal is simple yet powerful: "Cut losses short and let profits run" by capturing core explosive market trends.

Core Trading Logic: Trend Breakout

This strategy is built on Price Action and Volatility Analysis. We recognize that the market consolidates 70% of the time and trends only 30% of the time.

  • Precision Entry: The algorithm automatically identifies key support/resistance levels and volatility contraction zones. When price breaks through key levels with momentum, the system confirms the start of a trend and enters decisively with the market flow.
  • Single Position Focus: We absolutely do not average down. Regardless of market volatility, only one position is active at any given time. This logic completely eliminates the risk of a blown account caused by a runaway trend against a grid of orders.

Money Management & Risk Control: Iron Discipline

We understand that survival is the first rule of the market.

  1. Hard Stop Loss: Every trade is opened with a hard Stop Loss immediately. If the market proves the analysis wrong, the strategy accepts a small loss and exits instantly. No hesitation. No "holding and hoping."
  2. Trailing Stop: Once a trend is established and the trade becomes profitable, the EA automatically activates a Trailing Stop to protect realized gains, following the price action until the trend reverses.
  3. High Risk-Reward Ratio: The strategy aims for asymmetric returns. We do not aim to win every single trade. Instead, by targeting a Risk-Reward Ratio of 1:2, 1:5, or even higher, catching just one major trend is enough to cover the cost of multiple small trial-and-error attempts and generate significant net profit.

Strategy Summary

  • Trading Style: Trend Following / Breakout Trading.
  • Position Logic: Single Position (No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging).
  • Target Audience: Risk-averse investors, institutional traders, and those managing significant capital.
  • Performance Expectation: The equity curve typically moves in a "staircase" pattern. While there may be small periods of stagnation or minor drawdown during market choppy consolidation (whipsaws), the Net Asset Value (NAV) rises rapidly when a true trend explodes.

[Trend Hunter] — Cage the Risk, Hand the Profits to the Trend.
This is not just a strategy; it is a mature, professional trading philosophy.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.24 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 03:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 12:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 01:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 01:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
