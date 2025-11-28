シグナルセクション
Smart Breakout Pioneer

Dingjia Xiong
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 15%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
375
利益トレード:
114 (30.40%)
損失トレード:
261 (69.60%)
ベストトレード:
3 402.90 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1 015.05 USD
総利益:
13 039.10 USD (114 000 pips)
総損失:
-8 423.44 USD (130 500 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (716.40 USD)
最大連続利益:
3 402.90 USD (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.05
取引アクティビティ:
37.81%
最大入金額:
9.78%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
101
平均保有時間:
45 分
リカバリーファクター:
1.89
長いトレード:
186 (49.60%)
短いトレード:
189 (50.40%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.55
期待されたペイオフ:
12.31 USD
平均利益:
114.38 USD
平均損失:
-32.27 USD
最大連続の負け:
11 (-2 439.15 USD)
最大連続損失:
-2 439.15 USD (11)
月間成長:
14.87%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
250.20 USD
最大の:
2 439.15 USD (7.35%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.35% (2 439.15 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.09% (663.30 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 375
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD+ 4.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD+ -17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3 402.90 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 015 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 11
最大連続利益: +716.40 USD
最大連続損失: -2 439.15 USD

[Trend Hunter] — One Trade at a Time: The Pure Trend Capturer

No Martingale. No Grid. No Deep Drawdown Anxiety. Return to the Essence of Trading.

In a market saturated with high-risk Grid and Martingale strategies, [Trend Hunter] stands apart as a breath of fresh air. We do not chase illusory high win rates, nor do we use dangerous position averaging to dilute costs.

This strategy adheres strictly to the "One Trade at a Time" principle. Every single trade is accompanied by a clear Stop Loss and Take Profit. Our goal is simple yet powerful: "Cut losses short and let profits run" by capturing core explosive market trends.

Core Trading Logic: Trend Breakout

This strategy is built on Price Action and Volatility Analysis. We recognize that the market consolidates 70% of the time and trends only 30% of the time.

  • Precision Entry: The algorithm automatically identifies key support/resistance levels and volatility contraction zones. When price breaks through key levels with momentum, the system confirms the start of a trend and enters decisively with the market flow.
  • Single Position Focus: We absolutely do not average down. Regardless of market volatility, only one position is active at any given time. This logic completely eliminates the risk of a blown account caused by a runaway trend against a grid of orders.

Money Management & Risk Control: Iron Discipline

We understand that survival is the first rule of the market.

  1. Hard Stop Loss: Every trade is opened with a hard Stop Loss immediately. If the market proves the analysis wrong, the strategy accepts a small loss and exits instantly. No hesitation. No "holding and hoping."
  2. Trailing Stop: Once a trend is established and the trade becomes profitable, the EA automatically activates a Trailing Stop to protect realized gains, following the price action until the trend reverses.
  3. High Risk-Reward Ratio: The strategy aims for asymmetric returns. We do not aim to win every single trade. Instead, by targeting a Risk-Reward Ratio of 1:2, 1:5, or even higher, catching just one major trend is enough to cover the cost of multiple small trial-and-error attempts and generate significant net profit.

Strategy Summary

  • Trading Style: Trend Following / Breakout Trading.
  • Position Logic: Single Position (No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging).
  • Target Audience: Risk-averse investors, institutional traders, and those managing significant capital.
  • Performance Expectation: The equity curve typically moves in a "staircase" pattern. While there may be small periods of stagnation or minor drawdown during market choppy consolidation (whipsaws), the Net Asset Value (NAV) rises rapidly when a true trend explodes.

[Trend Hunter] — Cage the Risk, Hand the Profits to the Trend.
This is not just a strategy; it is a mature, professional trading philosophy.


レビューなし
