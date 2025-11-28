SignaleKategorien
Dingjia Xiong

Smart Breakout Pioneer

Dingjia Xiong
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 16%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
407
Gewinntrades:
126 (30.95%)
Verlusttrades:
281 (69.04%)
Bester Trade:
3 402.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 015.05 USD
Bruttoprofit:
13 556.50 USD (126 000 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8 706.24 USD (140 500 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (716.40 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 402.90 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
37.81%
Max deposit load:
9.78%
Letzter Trade:
4 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
121
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
43 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.99
Long-Positionen:
201 (49.39%)
Short-Positionen:
206 (50.61%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.56
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
11.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
107.59 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-30.98 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-2 439.15 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 439.15 USD (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
14.32%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
250.20 USD
Maximaler:
2 439.15 USD (7.35%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.35% (2 439.15 USD)
Kapital:
2.09% (663.30 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 407
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3 402.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 015 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 11
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +716.40 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 439.15 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "UltimaMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

[Trend Hunter] — One Trade at a Time: The Pure Trend Capturer

No Martingale. No Grid. No Deep Drawdown Anxiety. Return to the Essence of Trading.

In a market saturated with high-risk Grid and Martingale strategies, [Trend Hunter] stands apart as a breath of fresh air. We do not chase illusory high win rates, nor do we use dangerous position averaging to dilute costs.

This strategy adheres strictly to the "One Trade at a Time" principle. Every single trade is accompanied by a clear Stop Loss and Take Profit. Our goal is simple yet powerful: "Cut losses short and let profits run" by capturing core explosive market trends.

Core Trading Logic: Trend Breakout

This strategy is built on Price Action and Volatility Analysis. We recognize that the market consolidates 70% of the time and trends only 30% of the time.

  • Precision Entry: The algorithm automatically identifies key support/resistance levels and volatility contraction zones. When price breaks through key levels with momentum, the system confirms the start of a trend and enters decisively with the market flow.
  • Single Position Focus: We absolutely do not average down. Regardless of market volatility, only one position is active at any given time. This logic completely eliminates the risk of a blown account caused by a runaway trend against a grid of orders.

Money Management & Risk Control: Iron Discipline

We understand that survival is the first rule of the market.

  1. Hard Stop Loss: Every trade is opened with a hard Stop Loss immediately. If the market proves the analysis wrong, the strategy accepts a small loss and exits instantly. No hesitation. No "holding and hoping."
  2. Trailing Stop: Once a trend is established and the trade becomes profitable, the EA automatically activates a Trailing Stop to protect realized gains, following the price action until the trend reverses.
  3. High Risk-Reward Ratio: The strategy aims for asymmetric returns. We do not aim to win every single trade. Instead, by targeting a Risk-Reward Ratio of 1:2, 1:5, or even higher, catching just one major trend is enough to cover the cost of multiple small trial-and-error attempts and generate significant net profit.

Strategy Summary

  • Trading Style: Trend Following / Breakout Trading.
  • Position Logic: Single Position (No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging).
  • Target Audience: Risk-averse investors, institutional traders, and those managing significant capital.
  • Performance Expectation: The equity curve typically moves in a "staircase" pattern. While there may be small periods of stagnation or minor drawdown during market choppy consolidation (whipsaws), the Net Asset Value (NAV) rises rapidly when a true trend explodes.

[Trend Hunter] — Cage the Risk, Hand the Profits to the Trend.
This is not just a strategy; it is a mature, professional trading philosophy.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 03:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 12:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 01:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 01:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Smart Breakout Pioneer
30 USD pro Monat
16%
0
0
USD
35K
USD
5
100%
407
30%
38%
1.55
11.92
USD
7%
1:500
