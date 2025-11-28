СигналыРазделы
Dingjia Xiong

Smart Breakout Pioneer

Dingjia Xiong
0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 15%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
349
Прибыльных трейдов:
104 (29.79%)
Убыточных трейдов:
245 (70.20%)
Лучший трейд:
3 402.90 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 015.05 USD
Общая прибыль:
12 700.80 USD (104 000 pips)
Общий убыток:
-8 261.84 USD (122 500 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (716.40 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
3 402.90 USD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.05
Торговая активность:
40.79%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.78%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
94
Ср. время удержания:
47 минут
Фактор восстановления:
1.82
Длинных трейдов:
176 (50.43%)
Коротких трейдов:
173 (49.57%)
Профит фактор:
1.54
Мат. ожидание:
12.72 USD
Средняя прибыль:
122.12 USD
Средний убыток:
-33.72 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
11 (-2 439.15 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2 439.15 USD (11)
Прирост в месяц:
14.80%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
250.20 USD
Максимальная:
2 439.15 USD (7.35%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
7.35% (2 439.15 USD)
По эквити:
2.09% (663.30 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 349
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 4.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ -19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3 402.90 USD
Худший трейд: -1 015 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 11
Макс. прибыль в серии: +716.40 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -2 439.15 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "UltimaMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

[Trend Hunter] — One Trade at a Time: The Pure Trend Capturer

No Martingale. No Grid. No Deep Drawdown Anxiety. Return to the Essence of Trading.

In a market saturated with high-risk Grid and Martingale strategies, [Trend Hunter] stands apart as a breath of fresh air. We do not chase illusory high win rates, nor do we use dangerous position averaging to dilute costs.

This strategy adheres strictly to the "One Trade at a Time" principle. Every single trade is accompanied by a clear Stop Loss and Take Profit. Our goal is simple yet powerful: "Cut losses short and let profits run" by capturing core explosive market trends.

Core Trading Logic: Trend Breakout

This strategy is built on Price Action and Volatility Analysis. We recognize that the market consolidates 70% of the time and trends only 30% of the time.

  • Precision Entry: The algorithm automatically identifies key support/resistance levels and volatility contraction zones. When price breaks through key levels with momentum, the system confirms the start of a trend and enters decisively with the market flow.
  • Single Position Focus: We absolutely do not average down. Regardless of market volatility, only one position is active at any given time. This logic completely eliminates the risk of a blown account caused by a runaway trend against a grid of orders.

Money Management & Risk Control: Iron Discipline

We understand that survival is the first rule of the market.

  1. Hard Stop Loss: Every trade is opened with a hard Stop Loss immediately. If the market proves the analysis wrong, the strategy accepts a small loss and exits instantly. No hesitation. No "holding and hoping."
  2. Trailing Stop: Once a trend is established and the trade becomes profitable, the EA automatically activates a Trailing Stop to protect realized gains, following the price action until the trend reverses.
  3. High Risk-Reward Ratio: The strategy aims for asymmetric returns. We do not aim to win every single trade. Instead, by targeting a Risk-Reward Ratio of 1:2, 1:5, or even higher, catching just one major trend is enough to cover the cost of multiple small trial-and-error attempts and generate significant net profit.

Strategy Summary

  • Trading Style: Trend Following / Breakout Trading.
  • Position Logic: Single Position (No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging).
  • Target Audience: Risk-averse investors, institutional traders, and those managing significant capital.
  • Performance Expectation: The equity curve typically moves in a "staircase" pattern. While there may be small periods of stagnation or minor drawdown during market choppy consolidation (whipsaws), the Net Asset Value (NAV) rises rapidly when a true trend explodes.

[Trend Hunter] — Cage the Risk, Hand the Profits to the Trend.
This is not just a strategy; it is a mature, professional trading philosophy.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.24 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 03:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 12:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 01:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 01:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
