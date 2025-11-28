[Trend Hunter] — One Trade at a Time: The Pure Trend Capturer

No Martingale. No Grid. No Deep Drawdown Anxiety. Return to the Essence of Trading.

In a market saturated with high-risk Grid and Martingale strategies, [Trend Hunter] stands apart as a breath of fresh air. We do not chase illusory high win rates, nor do we use dangerous position averaging to dilute costs.

This strategy adheres strictly to the "One Trade at a Time" principle. Every single trade is accompanied by a clear Stop Loss and Take Profit. Our goal is simple yet powerful: "Cut losses short and let profits run" by capturing core explosive market trends.

Core Trading Logic: Trend Breakout

This strategy is built on Price Action and Volatility Analysis. We recognize that the market consolidates 70% of the time and trends only 30% of the time.

Precision Entry: The algorithm automatically identifies key support/resistance levels and volatility contraction zones. When price breaks through key levels with momentum, the system confirms the start of a trend and enters decisively with the market flow.

The algorithm automatically identifies key support/resistance levels and volatility contraction zones. When price breaks through key levels with momentum, the system confirms the start of a trend and enters decisively with the market flow. Single Position Focus: We absolutely do not average down. Regardless of market volatility, only one position is active at any given time. This logic completely eliminates the risk of a blown account caused by a runaway trend against a grid of orders.

Money Management & Risk Control: Iron Discipline

We understand that survival is the first rule of the market.

Hard Stop Loss: Every trade is opened with a hard Stop Loss immediately. If the market proves the analysis wrong, the strategy accepts a small loss and exits instantly. No hesitation. No "holding and hoping." Trailing Stop: Once a trend is established and the trade becomes profitable, the EA automatically activates a Trailing Stop to protect realized gains, following the price action until the trend reverses. High Risk-Reward Ratio: The strategy aims for asymmetric returns. We do not aim to win every single trade. Instead, by targeting a Risk-Reward Ratio of 1:2, 1:5, or even higher, catching just one major trend is enough to cover the cost of multiple small trial-and-error attempts and generate significant net profit.

Strategy Summary

Trading Style: Trend Following / Breakout Trading.

Trend Following / Breakout Trading. Position Logic: Single Position (No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging).

Single Position (No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging). Target Audience: Risk-averse investors, institutional traders, and those managing significant capital.

Risk-averse investors, institutional traders, and those managing significant capital. Performance Expectation: The equity curve typically moves in a "staircase" pattern. While there may be small periods of stagnation or minor drawdown during market choppy consolidation (whipsaws), the Net Asset Value (NAV) rises rapidly when a true trend explodes.

[Trend Hunter] — Cage the Risk, Hand the Profits to the Trend.

This is not just a strategy; it is a mature, professional trading philosophy.