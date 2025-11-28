SeñalesSecciones
Smart Breakout Pioneer

Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 15%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
375
Transacciones Rentables:
114 (30.40%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
261 (69.60%)
Mejor transacción:
3 402.90 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 015.05 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
13 039.10 USD (114 000 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-8 423.44 USD (130 500 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (716.40 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 402.90 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
37.81%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.78%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
101
Tiempo medio de espera:
45 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
1.89
Transacciones Largas:
186 (49.60%)
Transacciones Cortas:
189 (50.40%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.55
Beneficio Esperado:
12.31 USD
Beneficio medio:
114.38 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-32.27 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-2 439.15 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 439.15 USD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
14.87%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
250.20 USD
Máxima:
2 439.15 USD (7.35%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.35% (2 439.15 USD)
De fondos:
2.09% (663.30 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 375
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD+ 4.6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD+ -17K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3 402.90 USD
Peor transacción: -1 015 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +716.40 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 439.15 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "UltimaMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

[Trend Hunter] — One Trade at a Time: The Pure Trend Capturer

No Martingale. No Grid. No Deep Drawdown Anxiety. Return to the Essence of Trading.

In a market saturated with high-risk Grid and Martingale strategies, [Trend Hunter] stands apart as a breath of fresh air. We do not chase illusory high win rates, nor do we use dangerous position averaging to dilute costs.

This strategy adheres strictly to the "One Trade at a Time" principle. Every single trade is accompanied by a clear Stop Loss and Take Profit. Our goal is simple yet powerful: "Cut losses short and let profits run" by capturing core explosive market trends.

Core Trading Logic: Trend Breakout

This strategy is built on Price Action and Volatility Analysis. We recognize that the market consolidates 70% of the time and trends only 30% of the time.

  • Precision Entry: The algorithm automatically identifies key support/resistance levels and volatility contraction zones. When price breaks through key levels with momentum, the system confirms the start of a trend and enters decisively with the market flow.
  • Single Position Focus: We absolutely do not average down. Regardless of market volatility, only one position is active at any given time. This logic completely eliminates the risk of a blown account caused by a runaway trend against a grid of orders.

Money Management & Risk Control: Iron Discipline

We understand that survival is the first rule of the market.

  1. Hard Stop Loss: Every trade is opened with a hard Stop Loss immediately. If the market proves the analysis wrong, the strategy accepts a small loss and exits instantly. No hesitation. No "holding and hoping."
  2. Trailing Stop: Once a trend is established and the trade becomes profitable, the EA automatically activates a Trailing Stop to protect realized gains, following the price action until the trend reverses.
  3. High Risk-Reward Ratio: The strategy aims for asymmetric returns. We do not aim to win every single trade. Instead, by targeting a Risk-Reward Ratio of 1:2, 1:5, or even higher, catching just one major trend is enough to cover the cost of multiple small trial-and-error attempts and generate significant net profit.

Strategy Summary

  • Trading Style: Trend Following / Breakout Trading.
  • Position Logic: Single Position (No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging).
  • Target Audience: Risk-averse investors, institutional traders, and those managing significant capital.
  • Performance Expectation: The equity curve typically moves in a "staircase" pattern. While there may be small periods of stagnation or minor drawdown during market choppy consolidation (whipsaws), the Net Asset Value (NAV) rises rapidly when a true trend explodes.

[Trend Hunter] — Cage the Risk, Hand the Profits to the Trend.
This is not just a strategy; it is a mature, professional trading philosophy.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 03:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 12:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 01:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 01:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
