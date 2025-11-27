- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
43 (84.31%)
Loss Trades:
8 (15.69%)
Best trade:
26.91 USD
Worst trade:
-11.81 USD
Gross Profit:
350.80 USD (6 650 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43.92 USD (2 034 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (139.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.85 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.83
Trading activity:
84.68%
Max deposit load:
13.32%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
13.93
Long Trades:
27 (52.94%)
Short Trades:
24 (47.06%)
Profit Factor:
7.99
Expected Payoff:
6.02 USD
Average Profit:
8.16 USD
Average Loss:
-5.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-21.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.90 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
17.37%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.03 USD (1.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.85% (22.03 USD)
By Equity:
36.43% (404.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF.pro
|51
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF.pro
|307
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF.pro
|4.8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.91 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +139.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US05-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
