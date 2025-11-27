- Growth
Trades:
1 409
Profit Trades:
991 (70.33%)
Loss Trades:
418 (29.67%)
Best trade:
61.46 USD
Worst trade:
-61.04 USD
Gross Profit:
2 570.76 USD (1 185 445 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 978.27 USD (1 216 458 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (25.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
90.89 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
5.46%
Max deposit load:
64.86%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
889 (63.09%)
Short Trades:
520 (36.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.29 USD
Average Profit:
2.59 USD
Average Loss:
-7.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-375.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-375.20 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-30.41%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
492.16 USD
Maximal:
703.36 USD (171.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.31% (500.57 USD)
By Equity:
15.03% (137.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1409
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-408
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-31K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +61.46 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -375.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|7.58 × 403
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-68%
0
0
USD
USD
788
USD
USD
6
98%
1 409
70%
5%
0.86
-0.29
USD
USD
72%
1:200