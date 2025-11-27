SignalsSections
Julio Miguel Duverge Garcia

GOLD con Spread

Julio Miguel Duverge Garcia
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -68%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 409
Profit Trades:
991 (70.33%)
Loss Trades:
418 (29.67%)
Best trade:
61.46 USD
Worst trade:
-61.04 USD
Gross Profit:
2 570.76 USD (1 185 445 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 978.27 USD (1 216 458 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (25.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
90.89 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
5.46%
Max deposit load:
64.86%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
889 (63.09%)
Short Trades:
520 (36.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.29 USD
Average Profit:
2.59 USD
Average Loss:
-7.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-375.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-375.20 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-30.41%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
492.16 USD
Maximal:
703.36 USD (171.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.31% (500.57 USD)
By Equity:
15.03% (137.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1409
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -408
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -31K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +61.46 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -375.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real28
7.58 × 403
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.30 18:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 18:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 17:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 17:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 04:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 06:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 05:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 18:12
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.27 17:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 17:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 17:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
