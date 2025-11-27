SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Onirok GOLD Scalp
SC SRX

Onirok GOLD Scalp

SC SRX
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -0%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
167
Profit Trades:
98 (58.68%)
Loss Trades:
69 (41.32%)
Best trade:
104.81 EUR
Worst trade:
-149.58 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 818.71 EUR (101 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 848.90 EUR (81 054 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (435.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
435.56 EUR (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
56.87%
Max deposit load:
48.28%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.04
Long Trades:
167 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.18 EUR
Average Profit:
18.56 EUR
Average Loss:
-26.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-155.31 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-383.78 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.30%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
106.09 EUR
Maximal:
721.22 EUR (6.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.79% (721.16 EUR)
By Equity:
5.99% (635.80 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 167
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -34
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
2.77 × 1815
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
10.78 × 477
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.42 × 359
No reviews
2025.12.18 12:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 11:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 04:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 03:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 11:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 08:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 02:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 02:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 01:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 01:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 11:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 11:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 11:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 11:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 11:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
