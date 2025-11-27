- Growth
Trades:
448
Profit Trades:
307 (68.52%)
Loss Trades:
141 (31.47%)
Best trade:
39.34 USD
Worst trade:
-101.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 033.30 USD (120 763 pips)
Gross Loss:
-628.84 USD (66 896 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (41.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.16 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
85.48%
Max deposit load:
10.70%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
82
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
313 (69.87%)
Short Trades:
135 (30.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.90 USD
Average Profit:
3.37 USD
Average Loss:
-4.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-248.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-248.40 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
40.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.39 USD
Maximal:
249.96 USD (15.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.19% (249.96 USD)
By Equity:
29.48% (485.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|130
|GBPAUD
|38
|GBPJPY
|37
|EURNZD
|33
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPUSD
|25
|EURAUD
|23
|CHFJPY
|22
|AUDJPY
|21
|CADJPY
|20
|GBPCAD
|20
|NZDJPY
|15
|EURCAD
|13
|EURGBP
|10
|NZDCHF
|8
|CADCHF
|6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|118
|GBPAUD
|20
|GBPJPY
|35
|EURNZD
|28
|USDJPY
|22
|GBPUSD
|40
|EURAUD
|25
|CHFJPY
|21
|AUDJPY
|16
|CADJPY
|15
|GBPCAD
|19
|NZDJPY
|12
|EURCAD
|7
|EURGBP
|8
|NZDCHF
|14
|CADCHF
|5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|GBPAUD
|3.5K
|GBPJPY
|5.6K
|EURNZD
|4.9K
|USDJPY
|4K
|GBPUSD
|4K
|EURAUD
|3.7K
|CHFJPY
|3.3K
|AUDJPY
|2.1K
|CADJPY
|2.3K
|GBPCAD
|2.9K
|NZDJPY
|1.8K
|EURCAD
|944
|EURGBP
|702
|NZDCHF
|1.2K
|CADCHF
|388
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +39.34 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -248.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 9
ADM Quantum Universe is a disciplined, multi-asset trading strategy focused on stability, structure, and controlled risk.
We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs using quantitative trend analysis, volatility filtering, and strict exposure limits.
No grid, no unlimited martingale, no reckless entries — only high-probability setups aligned with market structure.
Built for investors who value clarity, consistency, and capital preservation.
No reviews
