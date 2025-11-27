SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ADM Quantum Universe
Hendra Angga Laksana

ADM Quantum Universe

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1010 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
448
Profit Trades:
307 (68.52%)
Loss Trades:
141 (31.47%)
Best trade:
39.34 USD
Worst trade:
-101.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 033.30 USD (120 763 pips)
Gross Loss:
-628.84 USD (66 896 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (41.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.16 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
85.48%
Max deposit load:
10.70%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
82
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
313 (69.87%)
Short Trades:
135 (30.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.90 USD
Average Profit:
3.37 USD
Average Loss:
-4.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-248.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-248.40 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
40.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.39 USD
Maximal:
249.96 USD (15.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.19% (249.96 USD)
By Equity:
29.48% (485.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 130
GBPAUD 38
GBPJPY 37
EURNZD 33
USDJPY 27
GBPUSD 25
EURAUD 23
CHFJPY 22
AUDJPY 21
CADJPY 20
GBPCAD 20
NZDJPY 15
EURCAD 13
EURGBP 10
NZDCHF 8
CADCHF 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 118
GBPAUD 20
GBPJPY 35
EURNZD 28
USDJPY 22
GBPUSD 40
EURAUD 25
CHFJPY 21
AUDJPY 16
CADJPY 15
GBPCAD 19
NZDJPY 12
EURCAD 7
EURGBP 8
NZDCHF 14
CADCHF 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
GBPAUD 3.5K
GBPJPY 5.6K
EURNZD 4.9K
USDJPY 4K
GBPUSD 4K
EURAUD 3.7K
CHFJPY 3.3K
AUDJPY 2.1K
CADJPY 2.3K
GBPCAD 2.9K
NZDJPY 1.8K
EURCAD 944
EURGBP 702
NZDCHF 1.2K
CADCHF 388
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.34 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -248.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
335 more...
ADM Quantum Universe is a disciplined, multi-asset trading strategy focused on stability, structure, and controlled risk.
We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs using quantitative trend analysis, volatility filtering, and strict exposure limits.
No grid, no unlimited martingale, no reckless entries — only high-probability setups aligned with market structure.

Built for investors who value clarity, consistency, and capital preservation.

No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 03:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 03:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 02:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 02:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 18:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 18:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 10:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 10:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 10:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
