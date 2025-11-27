- Growth
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
51 (76.11%)
Loss Trades:
16 (23.88%)
Best trade:
19.53 USD
Worst trade:
-9.78 USD
Gross Profit:
336.75 USD (20 099 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.85 USD (3 716 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (48.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.59 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.75
Trading activity:
99.55%
Max deposit load:
4.29%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
28.82
Long Trades:
50 (74.63%)
Short Trades:
17 (25.37%)
Profit Factor:
6.14
Expected Payoff:
4.21 USD
Average Profit:
6.60 USD
Average Loss:
-3.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.78 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.14%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.78 USD (0.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.42% (4.28 USD)
By Equity:
12.06% (368.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|8
|EURAUD
|8
|AUDNZD
|7
|USDJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|7
|NZDUSD
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|GBPCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|37
|EURAUD
|27
|AUDNZD
|17
|USDJPY
|20
|GBPJPY
|27
|NZDUSD
|13
|AUDCAD
|19
|AUDJPY
|41
|GBPCAD
|13
|USDCHF
|9
|EURCHF
|15
|EURUSD
|4
|EURGBP
|7
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPCHF
|7
|NZDCHF
|12
|CADCHF
|12
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|3.2K
|EURAUD
|2.1K
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|2.1K
|NZDUSD
|280
|AUDCAD
|684
|AUDJPY
|2.2K
|GBPCAD
|695
|USDCHF
|328
|EURCHF
|628
|EURUSD
|218
|EURGBP
|213
|USDCAD
|156
|GBPCHF
|258
|NZDCHF
|330
|CADCHF
|313
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.53 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
OverflowingFinCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 7
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.01 × 149
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.05 × 488
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.09 × 47
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.17 × 18
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 12
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|0.26 × 274
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.31 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.45 × 20
|
Exness-Real18
|0.57 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.82 × 180
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|1.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.70 × 712
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|1.79 × 187
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
11%
1
3.1K
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
4
98%
67
76%
100%
6.13
4.21
USD
USD
12%
1:500