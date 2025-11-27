- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
25 (53.19%)
Loss Trades:
22 (46.81%)
Best trade:
24.34 USD
Worst trade:
-7.40 USD
Gross Profit:
164.78 USD (7 080 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.36 USD (4 781 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (29.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.14 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
1.93%
Max deposit load:
2.96%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.23
Long Trades:
34 (72.34%)
Short Trades:
13 (27.66%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
2.20 USD
Average Profit:
6.59 USD
Average Loss:
-2.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-14.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.28 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
16.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
14.31 USD (4.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.81% (14.37 USD)
By Equity:
1.46% (29.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|47
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|103
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.34 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 177
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.02 × 823
No reviews
