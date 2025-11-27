SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Vortex Turbo IC
Stanislav Tomilov

Vortex Turbo IC

Stanislav Tomilov
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
25 (53.19%)
Loss Trades:
22 (46.81%)
Best trade:
24.34 USD
Worst trade:
-7.40 USD
Gross Profit:
164.78 USD (7 080 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.36 USD (4 781 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (29.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.14 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
1.93%
Max deposit load:
2.96%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.23
Long Trades:
34 (72.34%)
Short Trades:
13 (27.66%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
2.20 USD
Average Profit:
6.59 USD
Average Loss:
-2.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-14.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.28 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
16.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
14.31 USD (4.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.81% (14.37 USD)
By Equity:
1.46% (29.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 47
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 103
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.34 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 177
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.02 × 823
63 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 01:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 01:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 09:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 01:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vortex Turbo IC
1000 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
6
100%
47
53%
2%
2.68
2.20
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.