Cheng-heng Chuang

Triangular Arbitrage

Cheng-heng Chuang
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 38%
InfinoxLimited-MT5Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 342
Profit Trades:
1 265 (94.26%)
Loss Trades:
77 (5.74%)
Best trade:
39.53 USD
Worst trade:
-180.33 USD
Gross Profit:
1 747.40 USD (191 237 pips)
Gross Loss:
-621.71 USD (44 799 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
133 (123.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
141.72 USD (87)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
97.47%
Max deposit load:
3.34%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
805
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.24
Long Trades:
981 (73.10%)
Short Trades:
361 (26.90%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
0.84 USD
Average Profit:
1.38 USD
Average Loss:
-8.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-0.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-180.33 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
37.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.48 USD
Maximal:
180.54 USD (4.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.59% (180.40 USD)
By Equity:
12.65% (498.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 411
XAUJPY+ 232
XAUEUR+ 178
XAUAUD+ 169
XAUGBP+ 132
XAUCHF+ 93
GBPUSD+ 92
AUDUSD+ 19
USDJPY+ 8
GBPJPY+ 3
EURCAD+ 2
GBPCAD+ 1
EURUSD+ 1
USDCHF+ 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 438
XAUJPY+ 316
XAUEUR+ 96
XAUAUD+ 165
XAUGBP+ 27
XAUCHF+ 77
GBPUSD+ 15
AUDUSD+ 4
USDJPY+ 2
GBPJPY+ 2
EURCAD+ -15
GBPCAD+ 0
EURUSD+ 0
USDCHF+ 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 45K
XAUJPY+ 53K
XAUEUR+ 8.9K
XAUAUD+ 28K
XAUGBP+ 4K
XAUCHF+ 6.7K
GBPUSD+ 1.1K
AUDUSD+ 263
USDJPY+ 159
GBPJPY+ 74
EURCAD+ -511
GBPCAD+ 19
EURUSD+ 14
USDCHF+ 54
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.53 USD
Worst trade: -180 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 87
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InfinoxLimited-MT5Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.15 17:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 13:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 17:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 15:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 15:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 15:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
