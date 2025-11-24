- Growth
Trades:
556
Profit Trades:
310 (55.75%)
Loss Trades:
246 (44.24%)
Best trade:
269.76 USD
Worst trade:
-320.12 USD
Gross Profit:
6 870.50 USD (279 047 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 253.09 USD (217 299 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
99 (2 410.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 410.49 USD (99)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
22.43%
Max deposit load:
120.12%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
456 (82.01%)
Short Trades:
100 (17.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
2.91 USD
Average Profit:
22.16 USD
Average Loss:
-21.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-526.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-709.28 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-61.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.88 USD
Maximal:
1 843.70 USD (49.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.34% (1 843.70 USD)
By Equity:
44.86% (209.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|554
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|17
|GBPUSD
|-7
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|62K
|EURUSD
|172
|GBPUSD
|-34
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Best trade: +269.76 USD
Worst trade: -320 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 99
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 410.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -526.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.50 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.91 × 358
|
Bybit-Live
|4.25 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.17 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|16.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|20.20 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|26.00 × 1
No reviews
