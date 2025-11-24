- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
196
Profit Trades:
110 (56.12%)
Loss Trades:
86 (43.88%)
Best trade:
28.68 USD
Worst trade:
-110.91 USD
Gross Profit:
798.85 USD (776 125 pips)
Gross Loss:
-989.71 USD (965 983 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (58.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.94 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
29.60%
Max deposit load:
71.68%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
80 (40.82%)
Short Trades:
116 (59.18%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-0.97 USD
Average Profit:
7.26 USD
Average Loss:
-11.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-486.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-486.30 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-22.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
241.97 USD
Maximal:
486.30 USD (109.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.61% (486.30 USD)
By Equity:
62.78% (451.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|196
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-191
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-190K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.68 USD
Worst trade: -111 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -486.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|55.34 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
Trade XAUUSD only, long run investment result is the best choice for your dicision, MM: Capital 400$ = Risk 0.01 lot
Copy: Exness
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SetZeroTrader
Copy: Exness
social-trading.exness.com/a/1hbh7g56fe
one.exnessonelink.com/a/1hbh7g56fe
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SetZeroTrader
No reviews
