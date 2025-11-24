SignalsSections
Vansana Latmany

SetZeroTrader

Vansana Latmany
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -12%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
196
Profit Trades:
110 (56.12%)
Loss Trades:
86 (43.88%)
Best trade:
28.68 USD
Worst trade:
-110.91 USD
Gross Profit:
798.85 USD (776 125 pips)
Gross Loss:
-989.71 USD (965 983 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (58.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.94 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
29.60%
Max deposit load:
71.68%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
80 (40.82%)
Short Trades:
116 (59.18%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-0.97 USD
Average Profit:
7.26 USD
Average Loss:
-11.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-486.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-486.30 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-22.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
241.97 USD
Maximal:
486.30 USD (109.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.61% (486.30 USD)
By Equity:
62.78% (451.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 196
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -191
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -190K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.68 USD
Worst trade: -111 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -486.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
55.34 × 158
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
Trade XAUUSD only, long run investment result is the best choice for your dicision, MM: Capital 400$ = Risk 0.01 lot
Copy: Exness
social-trading.exness.com/a/1hbh7g56fe
one.exnessonelink.com/a/1hbh7g56fe


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SetZeroTrader


No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 01:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 00:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 21:47
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.20 02:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 14:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 13:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 11:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.08 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 13:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.03 13:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.29 05:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.25 09:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
