Semiu Kilaso

FTM Funded

Semiu Kilaso
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -5%
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
129 (57.84%)
Loss Trades:
94 (42.15%)
Best trade:
175.00 USD
Worst trade:
-298.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 570.52 USD (19 429 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 845.24 USD (45 024 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (252.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
252.46 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
5.68%
Max deposit load:
13.94%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.94
Long Trades:
139 (62.33%)
Short Trades:
84 (37.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.41
Expected Payoff:
-10.20 USD
Average Profit:
12.17 USD
Average Loss:
-40.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-99.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-581.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.55%
Algo trading:
44%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 323.47 USD
Maximal:
2 424.37 USD (4.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.84% (2 423.32 USD)
By Equity:
0.85% (414.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 223
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -2.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -26K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +175.00 USD
Worst trade: -299 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +252.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.48 USD

