- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
30 (93.75%)
Loss Trades:
2 (6.25%)
Best trade:
432.62 USD
Worst trade:
-8.38 USD
Gross Profit:
2 267.64 USD (101 429 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.99 USD (459 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (2 089.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 089.40 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.89
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.50%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
14 days
Recovery Factor:
210.23
Long Trades:
32 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
162.09
Expected Payoff:
70.43 USD
Average Profit:
75.59 USD
Average Loss:
-7.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.72 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.40 USD
Maximal:
10.72 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (10.72 USD)
By Equity:
0.45% (453.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NI225
|13
|STOXX50E
|7
|SP500
|6
|XAUUSD
|3
|NDX
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NI225
|721
|STOXX50E
|505
|SP500
|298
|XAUUSD
|709
|NDX
|22
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NI225
|12K
|STOXX50E
|7.6K
|SP500
|6.3K
|XAUUSD
|75K
|NDX
|558
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +432.62 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 089.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.57 × 251
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|6.14 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.13 × 980
My Darwinex Zero Portfolio trades the S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, GOLD, EURO STOXX 50, and Nikkei 225 indices as index CFDs long only in swing trades. @Darwinex Zero: DGBX
