Mahmoud Tariq Yassin Hilal Sarhan

Sarhan copy

Mahmoud Tariq Yassin Hilal Sarhan
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 37%
GoDo-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
746
Profit Trades:
475 (63.67%)
Loss Trades:
271 (36.33%)
Best trade:
20.15 USD
Worst trade:
-17.96 USD
Gross Profit:
1 649.23 USD (213 390 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 350.83 USD (203 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (103.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.85 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
4.61%
Max deposit load:
1.86%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.73
Long Trades:
579 (77.61%)
Short Trades:
167 (22.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.47 USD
Average Loss:
-4.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-57.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-70.52 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
3.21%
Annual Forecast:
38.92%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.72 USD
Maximal:
109.48 USD (18.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.89% (109.48 USD)
By Equity:
4.86% (54.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.g 727
BTCUSD.p 4
US30.g 3
NAS100.g 2
EURJPY.g 2
EURUSD.g 1
GBPJPY.g 1
NZDJPY.g 1
EURAUD.g 1
GBPUSD.g 1
XAGUSD.g 1
AUDUSD.g 1
EURNZD.g 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.g 308
BTCUSD.p -4
US30.g 3
NAS100.g 0
EURJPY.g -1
EURUSD.g 1
GBPJPY.g -4
NZDJPY.g -1
EURAUD.g -3
GBPUSD.g -2
XAGUSD.g 3
AUDUSD.g 0
EURNZD.g 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.g 27K
BTCUSD.p -38K
US30.g 27K
NAS100.g -4.7K
EURJPY.g -209
EURUSD.g 102
GBPJPY.g -586
NZDJPY.g -128
EURAUD.g -367
GBPUSD.g -229
XAGUSD.g 51
AUDUSD.g -9
EURNZD.g -30
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.15 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +103.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -57.17 USD

No reviews
2025.12.19 15:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 01:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 03:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 08:07
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 04:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 19:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 09:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.23% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 18:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 17:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 14:44
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 10:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 09:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 05:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 02:01
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
