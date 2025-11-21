SignalsSections
Dany Wardiyanto

Three Lions

Dany Wardiyanto
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
XMGlobal-Real 13
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
137 (95.80%)
Loss Trades:
6 (4.20%)
Best trade:
0.80 USD
Worst trade:
-0.54 USD
Gross Profit:
10.91 USD (13 084 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.53 USD (1 779 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (2.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.59 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.58
Trading activity:
98.08%
Max deposit load:
0.55%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.37
Long Trades:
71 (49.65%)
Short Trades:
72 (50.35%)
Profit Factor:
7.13
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
0.08 USD
Average Loss:
-0.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.54 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.54 USD (0.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.08% (0.33 USD)
By Equity:
3.52% (14.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDm# 40
AUDCADm# 39
AUDNZDm# 36
EURUSDm# 21
NZDCADm# 7
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDm# 4
AUDCADm# 2
AUDNZDm# 2
EURUSDm# 2
NZDCADm# 0
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDm# 3.8K
AUDCADm# 2.7K
AUDNZDm# 2.7K
EURUSDm# 1.5K
NZDCADm# 620
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.80 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 09:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 17:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 16:23
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 16:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 16:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
