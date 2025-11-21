- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
53 (62.35%)
Loss Trades:
32 (37.65%)
Best trade:
33.40 USD
Worst trade:
-74.41 USD
Gross Profit:
679.68 USD (12 296 pips)
Gross Loss:
-507.80 USD (8 986 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (113.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.38 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
95.09%
Max deposit load:
26.74%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.73
Long Trades:
34 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
51 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
2.02 USD
Average Profit:
12.82 USD
Average Loss:
-15.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-28.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-113.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.52 USD
Maximal:
236.45 USD (29.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.12% (236.45 USD)
By Equity:
20.49% (247.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|43
|GBPUSD
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|182
|GBPUSD
|-10
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 8
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.27 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.37 × 168
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.60 × 10
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.63 × 234
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.70 × 4906
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.71 × 395
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|0.71 × 2593
|
XMGlobal-Real 9
|0.72 × 619
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.78 × 917
Simple trade only use fibonacci
trade intraday with TP SL
most pair is eurusd and gbpusd
contact me at telegram @Licsboy
use same account to get a good copy result
https://affs.click/x3icy
