Zhong Hui Chen

AlphaScalper

Zhong Hui Chen
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
DooTechnology-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
510
Profit Trades:
316 (61.96%)
Loss Trades:
194 (38.04%)
Best trade:
64.38 USD
Worst trade:
-186.65 USD
Gross Profit:
1 689.77 USD (115 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 308.74 USD (251 999 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (58.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
145.31 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
98.81%
Max deposit load:
1.59%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
118
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
231 (45.29%)
Short Trades:
279 (54.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.75 USD
Average Profit:
5.35 USD
Average Loss:
-6.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-252.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-252.80 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
0.94%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
586.50 USD (2.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.84% (585.74 USD)
By Equity:
2.62% (538.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD.s 104
EURAUD.s 103
EURUSD.s 77
NAS100.s 46
AUDCAD.s 41
AUDNZD.s 37
EURCHF.s 37
AUDCHF.s 32
EURGBP.s 32
XAUUSD.s 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD.s 95
EURAUD.s 268
EURUSD.s 244
NAS100.s -138
AUDCAD.s 40
AUDNZD.s 59
EURCHF.s -223
AUDCHF.s -23
EURGBP.s 58
XAUUSD.s 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD.s 5.7K
EURAUD.s 8.9K
EURUSD.s 3.5K
NAS100.s -153K
AUDCAD.s 519
AUDNZD.s 1.1K
EURCHF.s -5.7K
AUDCHF.s 316
EURGBP.s 1.9K
XAUUSD.s 44
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +64.38 USD
Worst trade: -187 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -252.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Mix 
No reviews
2025.12.16 16:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 13:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 17:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
