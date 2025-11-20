- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
329
Profit Trades:
187 (56.83%)
Loss Trades:
142 (43.16%)
Best trade:
172.89 EUR
Worst trade:
-112.62 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 205.10 EUR (1 752 672 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 259.70 EUR (1 603 100 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (61.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
254.32 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
77.39%
Max deposit load:
45.96%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.76
Long Trades:
167 (50.76%)
Short Trades:
162 (49.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-3.21 EUR
Average Profit:
6.44 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.91 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-1 084.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 084.12 EUR (17)
Monthly growth:
-22.49%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 170.81 EUR
Maximal:
1 381.47 EUR (26.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.65% (1 379.47 EUR)
By Equity:
11.06% (487.28 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|98
|XAUUSD
|51
|USTEC
|19
|AUDCAD
|16
|EURUSD
|15
|EURAUD
|14
|AUDUSD
|11
|EURCAD
|11
|GBPCAD
|10
|DE40
|9
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURGBP
|8
|NZDUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|6
|NZDCAD
|6
|GBPNZD
|5
|AUDSGD
|5
|US30
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|US500
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|45
|XAUUSD
|182
|USTEC
|-1.2K
|AUDCAD
|29
|EURUSD
|-34
|EURAUD
|-68
|AUDUSD
|-23
|EURCAD
|37
|GBPCAD
|80
|DE40
|-53
|GBPUSD
|36
|EURGBP
|13
|NZDUSD
|14
|USDCAD
|-147
|NZDCAD
|6
|GBPNZD
|68
|AUDSGD
|-31
|US30
|-64
|EURCHF
|-61
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|17
|EURJPY
|24
|EURNZD
|7
|GBPAUD
|-7
|AUDCHF
|-28
|US500
|15
|GBPJPY
|-6
|CHFJPY
|-10
|AUDJPY
|-9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|308K
|XAUUSD
|-6.7K
|USTEC
|-129K
|AUDCAD
|2.2K
|EURUSD
|-861
|EURAUD
|-6.5K
|AUDUSD
|-1K
|EURCAD
|2.4K
|GBPCAD
|3.2K
|DE40
|-17K
|GBPUSD
|2.4K
|EURGBP
|450
|NZDUSD
|689
|USDCAD
|-9.1K
|NZDCAD
|437
|GBPNZD
|3.1K
|AUDSGD
|-1.9K
|US30
|-55K
|EURCHF
|-1.3K
|CADJPY
|140
|GBPCHF
|336
|EURJPY
|207
|EURNZD
|528
|GBPAUD
|-1.3K
|AUDCHF
|-1.1K
|US500
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|-276
|CHFJPY
|-717
|AUDJPY
|-1.3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +172.89 EUR
Worst trade: -113 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 084.12 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is a live account using algorithms using for trading a live account in real conditions.
This trading is automated with an aim to manage risk and grow an account.
If you wish to get more information as to how you can have capital managed for long term growth, please visit: www.mindfulmarketsfx.com
