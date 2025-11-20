SignalsSections
Mindful Markets FX
Mateusz Winter

Mindful Markets FX

Mateusz Winter
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -21%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
329
Profit Trades:
187 (56.83%)
Loss Trades:
142 (43.16%)
Best trade:
172.89 EUR
Worst trade:
-112.62 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 205.10 EUR (1 752 672 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 259.70 EUR (1 603 100 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (61.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
254.32 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
77.39%
Max deposit load:
45.96%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.76
Long Trades:
167 (50.76%)
Short Trades:
162 (49.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-3.21 EUR
Average Profit:
6.44 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.91 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-1 084.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 084.12 EUR (17)
Monthly growth:
-22.49%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 170.81 EUR
Maximal:
1 381.47 EUR (26.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.65% (1 379.47 EUR)
By Equity:
11.06% (487.28 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 98
XAUUSD 51
USTEC 19
AUDCAD 16
EURUSD 15
EURAUD 14
AUDUSD 11
EURCAD 11
GBPCAD 10
DE40 9
GBPUSD 9
EURGBP 8
NZDUSD 7
USDCAD 6
NZDCAD 6
GBPNZD 5
AUDSGD 5
US30 4
EURCHF 4
CADJPY 4
GBPCHF 3
EURJPY 2
EURNZD 2
GBPAUD 2
AUDCHF 2
US500 1
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 45
XAUUSD 182
USTEC -1.2K
AUDCAD 29
EURUSD -34
EURAUD -68
AUDUSD -23
EURCAD 37
GBPCAD 80
DE40 -53
GBPUSD 36
EURGBP 13
NZDUSD 14
USDCAD -147
NZDCAD 6
GBPNZD 68
AUDSGD -31
US30 -64
EURCHF -61
CADJPY 1
GBPCHF 17
EURJPY 24
EURNZD 7
GBPAUD -7
AUDCHF -28
US500 15
GBPJPY -6
CHFJPY -10
AUDJPY -9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 308K
XAUUSD -6.7K
USTEC -129K
AUDCAD 2.2K
EURUSD -861
EURAUD -6.5K
AUDUSD -1K
EURCAD 2.4K
GBPCAD 3.2K
DE40 -17K
GBPUSD 2.4K
EURGBP 450
NZDUSD 689
USDCAD -9.1K
NZDCAD 437
GBPNZD 3.1K
AUDSGD -1.9K
US30 -55K
EURCHF -1.3K
CADJPY 140
GBPCHF 336
EURJPY 207
EURNZD 528
GBPAUD -1.3K
AUDCHF -1.1K
US500 1.2K
GBPJPY -276
CHFJPY -717
AUDJPY -1.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.59 × 116
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.41 × 102
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
This is a live account using algorithms using for trading a live account in real conditions.

This trading is automated with an aim to manage risk and grow an account.

If you wish to get more information as to how you can have capital managed for long term growth, please visit: www.mindfulmarketsfx.com
No reviews
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 08:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 06:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 9.09% of days out of the 11 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 06:49
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.20 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 06:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
