Trades:
296
Profit Trades:
170 (57.43%)
Loss Trades:
126 (42.57%)
Best trade:
301.65 USD
Worst trade:
-89.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 741.92 USD (167 384 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 062.34 USD (68 471 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (537.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
613.20 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
41.61%
Max deposit load:
42.83%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.56
Long Trades:
124 (41.89%)
Short Trades:
172 (58.11%)
Profit Factor:
3.52
Expected Payoff:
9.05 USD
Average Profit:
22.01 USD
Average Loss:
-8.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-46.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-161.80 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
817.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
161.80 USD (8.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.21% (122.73 USD)
By Equity:
33.78% (86.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|296
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|99K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +301.65 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +537.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
777 USD per month
334%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
6
0%
296
57%
42%
3.52
9.05
USD
USD
34%
1:500