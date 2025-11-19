- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
28 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
21 (42.86%)
Best trade:
4.20 USD
Worst trade:
-17.02 USD
Gross Profit:
49.01 USD (4 533 pips)
Gross Loss:
-114.88 USD (9 501 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (18.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.40 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
94.74%
Max deposit load:
122.20%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.95
Long Trades:
22 (44.90%)
Short Trades:
27 (55.10%)
Profit Factor:
0.43
Expected Payoff:
-1.34 USD
Average Profit:
1.75 USD
Average Loss:
-5.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-37.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.14 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-50.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69.46 USD
Maximal:
69.46 USD (104.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.39% (69.46 USD)
By Equity:
27.11% (20.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDrfd
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDrfd
|-66
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDrfd
|-5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.20 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Торговля по тренду с использованием локов
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-67%
0
0
USD
USD
37
USD
USD
6
0%
49
57%
95%
0.42
-1.34
USD
USD
70%
1:40