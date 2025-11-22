SignalsSections
Christian Talar

CRD Correlation Increase Lot

Christian Talar
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
Exness-MT5Real39
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
432
Profit Trades:
316 (73.14%)
Loss Trades:
116 (26.85%)
Best trade:
12.80 USD
Worst trade:
-21.78 USD
Gross Profit:
1 820.45 USD (64 759 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 144.20 USD (47 886 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (121.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
130.13 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
98.01%
Max deposit load:
19.76%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
119
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.25
Long Trades:
176 (40.74%)
Short Trades:
256 (59.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
1.57 USD
Average Profit:
5.76 USD
Average Loss:
-9.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-141.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-141.29 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
43.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
84.80 USD
Maximal:
207.95 USD (14.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.29% (207.95 USD)
By Equity:
23.89% (405.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 215
GBPUSD 118
EURUSD 66
AUDUSD 33
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 97
GBPUSD 389
EURUSD 189
AUDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD 10K
EURUSD 4.4K
AUDUSD -186
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.80 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +121.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 08:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 07:20
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 15:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 15:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 13:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 15:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.22 19:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.22 19:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.19 03:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
