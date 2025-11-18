SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Exness yezi
JUN LI

Exness yezi

JUN LI
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 62%
Exness-Real7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
744
Profit Trades:
372 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
372 (50.00%)
Best trade:
90.11 USD
Worst trade:
-30.69 USD
Gross Profit:
2 297.65 USD (8 571 862 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 987.75 USD (4 869 436 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (86.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
206.52 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
48.62%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
142
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
384 (51.61%)
Short Trades:
360 (48.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
6.18 USD
Average Loss:
-5.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-46.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.47 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
19.81%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.58 USD
Maximal:
243.30 USD (28.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.71% (243.30 USD)
By Equity:
8.85% (57.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYm 249
XAUUSDm 244
BTCUSDm 153
EURUSDm 62
AUDNZDm 21
NZDCADm 7
AUDCADm 6
AUDUSDm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYm 22
XAUUSDm -36
BTCUSDm 350
EURUSDm -41
AUDNZDm 1
NZDCADm 4
AUDCADm 2
AUDUSDm 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYm -1.7K
XAUUSDm -38K
BTCUSDm 3.7M
EURUSDm -214
AUDNZDm -90
NZDCADm 561
AUDCADm 336
AUDUSDm 740
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +90.11 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +86.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

new account
No reviews
2025.12.24 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 04:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 18:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 13:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 13:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 19:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 08:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 07:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 18:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.05 18:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 18:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 18:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
