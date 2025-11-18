- Growth
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
9 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Best trade:
86.30 USD
Worst trade:
-104.00 USD
Gross Profit:
414.83 USD (41 480 pips)
Gross Loss:
-207.16 USD (20 716 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (212.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
212.05 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
59.63%
Max deposit load:
0.50%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
18.88 USD
Average Profit:
46.09 USD
Average Loss:
-103.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-104.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-104.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
188.88 USD (5.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.26% (188.88 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (285.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|208
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|21K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +86.30 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +212.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.00 USD
Target Profit 5 - 15% /month
Semi Swing Gold Trade Only (M30 - H1 Time Frame)
Minimum Equity = 5,000$
Max DD -50%
Long Term Copy Trade
To get max profit member should follow this CT for 1 year ahead
Trading Never MC
