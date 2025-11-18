SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Sixiangqinniu
Hua Gao

Sixiangqinniu

Hua Gao
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
ECMarkets-Live05
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
136 (60.98%)
Loss Trades:
87 (39.01%)
Best trade:
252.42 USD
Worst trade:
-61.10 USD
Gross Profit:
1 778.19 USD (96 434 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 195.59 USD (80 695 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (131.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
252.42 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
31.99%
Max deposit load:
2.47%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.11
Long Trades:
159 (71.30%)
Short Trades:
64 (28.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
2.61 USD
Average Profit:
13.07 USD
Average Loss:
-13.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-236.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-236.07 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
5.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
85.12 USD
Maximal:
275.80 USD (5.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.36% (275.80 USD)
By Equity:
3.79% (188.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 217
EURUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 608
EURUSD -26
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
EURUSD -568
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +252.42 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -236.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ECMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.88 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live32
2.83 × 6
2025.12.17 03:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 05:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 11:18
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.18 22:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 21:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 02:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 02:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
