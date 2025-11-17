SignalsSections
Mehdi Alireza Tanbako Dizcheh

Signotradepamm

Mehdi Alireza Tanbako Dizcheh
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 110 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
26 (54.16%)
Loss Trades:
22 (45.83%)
Best trade:
266.00 USD
Worst trade:
-202.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 226.28 USD (89 009 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 373.42 USD (67 907 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (701.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
701.35 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
90.09%
Max deposit load:
3.04%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
23 (47.92%)
Short Trades:
25 (52.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
17.77 USD
Average Profit:
85.63 USD
Average Loss:
-62.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-412.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-412.11 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
9.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
91.16 USD
Maximal:
468.90 USD (13.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.62% (468.90 USD)
By Equity:
8.05% (260.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
BRNUSD 6
WTIUSD 4
GBPJPY 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 785
BRNUSD 9
WTIUSD 57
GBPJPY 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
BRNUSD -263
WTIUSD 57
GBPJPY -1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +266.00 USD
Worst trade: -202 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +701.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -412.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroupLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
2.50 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
9.50 × 2
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.00 × 2
You can also see the status of our trading in the PAM account here.
Slowly and steadily, we are always making profits.
The minimum capital in the PAM SignoTrade account is $100.
This amount is considered low so that you can start with small amounts and then increase your capital.
Our profitable strategy is making profits in all market cycles.
Be careful not to enter borrowed money under any circumstances.
No reviews
2026.01.01 09:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 11:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 19:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 16:58
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 00:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 03:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 02:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 06:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 21:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 06:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
