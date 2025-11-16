- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
27 (57.44%)
Loss Trades:
20 (42.55%)
Best trade:
64.40 USD
Worst trade:
-54.92 USD
Gross Profit:
920.56 USD (57 605 pips)
Gross Loss:
-600.78 USD (42 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (184.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.88 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
97.36%
Max deposit load:
7.85%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
28 (59.57%)
Short Trades:
19 (40.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
6.80 USD
Average Profit:
34.09 USD
Average Loss:
-30.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-116.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.78 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.85 USD
Maximal:
238.20 USD (18.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.32% (238.20 USD)
By Equity:
3.79% (49.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|24
|GBPUSD
|5
|CHFJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|EURJPY
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|160
|GBPUSD
|-29
|CHFJPY
|32
|GBPJPY
|42
|EURUSD
|-9
|USDJPY
|64
|EURJPY
|59
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|GBPUSD
|-545
|CHFJPY
|78
|GBPJPY
|4.5K
|EURUSD
|-143
|USDJPY
|3.4K
|EURJPY
|4.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +64.40 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +184.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
8
0%
47
57%
97%
1.53
6.80
USD
USD
18%
1:200