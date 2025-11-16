SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GrowingFromOneGrand
Firdian Surya Adi Putra

GrowingFromOneGrand

Firdian Surya Adi Putra
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 32%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
27 (57.44%)
Loss Trades:
20 (42.55%)
Best trade:
64.40 USD
Worst trade:
-54.92 USD
Gross Profit:
920.56 USD (57 605 pips)
Gross Loss:
-600.78 USD (42 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (184.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.88 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
97.36%
Max deposit load:
7.85%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
28 (59.57%)
Short Trades:
19 (40.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
6.80 USD
Average Profit:
34.09 USD
Average Loss:
-30.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-116.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.78 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.85 USD
Maximal:
238.20 USD (18.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.32% (238.20 USD)
By Equity:
3.79% (49.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
GBPUSD 5
CHFJPY 4
GBPJPY 4
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 3
EURJPY 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 160
GBPUSD -29
CHFJPY 32
GBPJPY 42
EURUSD -9
USDJPY 64
EURJPY 59
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.6K
GBPUSD -545
CHFJPY 78
GBPJPY 4.5K
EURUSD -143
USDJPY 3.4K
EURJPY 4.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +64.40 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +184.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 17
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
307 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 08:50
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 15:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.16 11:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.16 11:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GrowingFromOneGrand
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
8
0%
47
57%
97%
1.53
6.80
USD
18%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.