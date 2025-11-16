- Growth
Trades:
357
Profit Trades:
259 (72.54%)
Loss Trades:
98 (27.45%)
Best trade:
35.35 USD
Worst trade:
-79.85 USD
Gross Profit:
773.04 USD (456 537 pips)
Gross Loss:
-856.90 USD (39 749 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (69.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.44 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
96.45%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.34
Long Trades:
178 (49.86%)
Short Trades:
179 (50.14%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.23 USD
Average Profit:
2.98 USD
Average Loss:
-8.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-88.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.64 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-50.88%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
153.79 USD
Maximal:
247.81 USD (90.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.85% (247.83 USD)
By Equity:
19.45% (47.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|346
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPCAD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-65
|USDJPY
|-7
|GBPCAD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-924
|USDJPY
|-940
|GBPCAD
|28
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.35 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.22 × 9
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.91 × 55
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.92 × 6452
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
OxSecurities-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.00 × 30
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.71 × 183
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.73 × 64
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.52 × 1494
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
XM.COM-MT5
|7.87 × 68
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-67%
0
0
USD
USD
468
USD
USD
7
77%
357
72%
100%
0.90
-0.23
USD
USD
81%
1:500