The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ATCBrokers-Live 1 0.00 × 1 BlueberryMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 2 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 10 ICMarkets-Live17 0.00 × 4 Pepperstone-Edge09 0.00 × 2 Pepperstone-Edge06 0.00 × 1 AxiTrader-US06-Live 0.00 × 1 OrtegaCapital-Server 0.22 × 126 ICMarkets-Live07 0.25 × 12 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.32 × 34 RoboForex-ECN-2 0.38 × 13 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.50 × 102 ICMarkets-Live06 0.65 × 72 ICMarkets-Live09 0.70 × 43 ICMarkets-Live04 0.76 × 38 FXChoice-Pro Live 0.78 × 9 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.80 × 89 AudentiaCapital-Live 0.80 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.83 × 6 AxiTrader-US07-Live 0.86 × 7 XMTrading-Real 12 1.00 × 1 BCS-Real 1.00 × 1 JAFX-Real3 1.33 × 3 AxiTrader-US09-Live 1.41 × 17 111 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor