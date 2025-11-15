- Growth
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
11 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
2 (15.38%)
Best trade:
25.04 USD
Worst trade:
-1.61 USD
Gross Profit:
109.43 USD (2 399 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.74 USD (83 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (68.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.31 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.01
Trading activity:
33.44%
Max deposit load:
38.12%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
66.27
Long Trades:
8 (61.54%)
Short Trades:
5 (38.46%)
Profit Factor:
39.94
Expected Payoff:
8.21 USD
Average Profit:
9.95 USD
Average Loss:
-1.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.61 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.91%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.61 USD (0.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.06% (1.61 USD)
By Equity:
2.70% (71.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|10
|CADJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|73
|CADJPY
|10
|CHFJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|22
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|CADJPY
|370
|CHFJPY
|73
|USDCHF
|173
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Best trade: +25.04 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.22 × 126
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.25 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.32 × 34
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.38 × 13
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.50 × 102
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.65 × 72
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.70 × 43
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.76 × 38
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.78 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.80 × 89
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.83 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.86 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|1.00 × 1
|
BCS-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
JAFX-Real3
|1.33 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.41 × 17
No reviews
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
6
84%
13
84%
33%
39.93
8.21
USD
USD
3%
1:200