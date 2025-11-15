SignalsSections
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

GOLDEN CUP

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 22%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Trades:
195
Profit Trades:
179 (91.79%)
Loss Trades:
16 (8.21%)
Best trade:
19.30 USD
Worst trade:
-22.52 USD
Gross Profit:
478.69 USD (40 125 pips)
Gross Loss:
-275.17 USD (26 569 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (91.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.55 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
8.40%
Max deposit load:
4.23%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.90
Long Trades:
80 (41.03%)
Short Trades:
115 (58.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
2.67 USD
Average Loss:
-17.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-22.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.52 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.97%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
41.53 USD (3.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.14% (41.39 USD)
By Equity:
4.54% (44.52 USD)

Distribution

Best trade: +19.30 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
TRADE GOLD with Fix SL and use TP .... 
No reviews
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 17:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 17:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 11:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.15 19:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.15 19:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 19:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
