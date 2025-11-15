- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
195
Profit Trades:
179 (91.79%)
Loss Trades:
16 (8.21%)
Best trade:
19.30 USD
Worst trade:
-22.52 USD
Gross Profit:
478.69 USD (40 125 pips)
Gross Loss:
-275.17 USD (26 569 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (91.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.55 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
8.40%
Max deposit load:
4.23%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.90
Long Trades:
80 (41.03%)
Short Trades:
115 (58.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
2.67 USD
Average Loss:
-17.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-22.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.52 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.97%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
41.53 USD (3.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.14% (41.39 USD)
By Equity:
4.54% (44.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|195
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|204
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.76 × 102
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
TRADE GOLD with Fix SL and use TP ....
