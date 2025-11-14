SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trust God Team Charitable Church Bot
Rikki Scott

Trust God Team Charitable Church Bot

Rikki Scott
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
31 (64.58%)
Loss Trades:
17 (35.42%)
Best trade:
15.84 USD
Worst trade:
-18.43 USD
Gross Profit:
147.14 USD (9 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.72 USD (2 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (34.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.68 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.88%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.66
Long Trades:
16 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
32 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.64
Expected Payoff:
1.90 USD
Average Profit:
4.75 USD
Average Loss:
-3.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-34.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.41 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
21.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
34.41 USD (7.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.92% (34.27 USD)
By Equity:
40.94% (158.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDJPY 27
NZDCHF 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDJPY 67
NZDCHF 25
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDJPY 5.5K
NZDCHF 1.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.84 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.50 × 20
This account has an EA for MT4 running on FOREX
Active pairs: NZD/JPY, NZD/CHF,

𝒯𝓇𝓊𝓈𝓉 𝒢ℴ𝒹 𝒯ℯ𝒶𝓂 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓇𝒾𝓉𝒶𝒷𝓁ℯ 𝒞𝒽𝓊𝓇𝒸𝒽
No reviews
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 10:28
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 06:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 01:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 03:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 13:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 04:25
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 04:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 04:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
