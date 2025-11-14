- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
31 (64.58%)
Loss Trades:
17 (35.42%)
Best trade:
15.84 USD
Worst trade:
-18.43 USD
Gross Profit:
147.14 USD (9 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.72 USD (2 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (34.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.68 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.88%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.66
Long Trades:
16 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
32 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.64
Expected Payoff:
1.90 USD
Average Profit:
4.75 USD
Average Loss:
-3.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-34.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.41 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
21.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
34.41 USD (7.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.92% (34.27 USD)
By Equity:
40.94% (158.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPY
|27
|NZDCHF
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDJPY
|67
|NZDCHF
|25
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDJPY
|5.5K
|NZDCHF
|1.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.84 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This account has an EA for MT4 running on FOREX
Active pairs: NZD/JPY, NZD/CHF,
𝒯𝓇𝓊𝓈𝓉 𝒢ℴ𝒹 𝒯ℯ𝒶𝓂 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓇𝒾𝓉𝒶𝒷𝓁ℯ 𝒞𝒽𝓊𝓇𝒸𝒽
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
411
USD
USD
6
100%
48
64%
100%
2.64
1.90
USD
USD
41%
1:500