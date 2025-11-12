SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAU Hero
Andy Halim

XAU Hero

Andy Halim
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 954
Profit Trades:
1 740 (89.04%)
Loss Trades:
214 (10.95%)
Best trade:
725.56 USD
Worst trade:
-301.15 USD
Gross Profit:
5 221.31 USD (20 820 641 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 439.80 USD (21 480 365 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (46.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
889.19 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.81%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
236
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
844 (43.19%)
Short Trades:
1 110 (56.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
3.00 USD
Average Loss:
-16.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-892.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-892.36 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
9.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.68 USD
Maximal:
892.36 USD (8.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.10% (892.36 USD)
By Equity:
20.16% (2 217.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1764
XAUUSD 190
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.5K
XAUUSD 250
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -669K
XAUUSD 9.8K
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +725.56 USD
Worst trade: -301 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -892.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 10
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live8
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
No reviews
2025.11.13 17:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAU Hero
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
7
100%
1 954
89%
100%
1.51
0.91
USD
20%
1:500
Copy

