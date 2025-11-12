- Growth
Trades:
1 954
Profit Trades:
1 740 (89.04%)
Loss Trades:
214 (10.95%)
Best trade:
725.56 USD
Worst trade:
-301.15 USD
Gross Profit:
5 221.31 USD (20 820 641 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 439.80 USD (21 480 365 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (46.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
889.19 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.81%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
236
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
844 (43.19%)
Short Trades:
1 110 (56.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
3.00 USD
Average Loss:
-16.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-892.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-892.36 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
9.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.68 USD
Maximal:
892.36 USD (8.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.10% (892.36 USD)
By Equity:
20.16% (2 217.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1764
|XAUUSD
|190
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1.5K
|XAUUSD
|250
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-669K
|XAUUSD
|9.8K
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
