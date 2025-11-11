SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldWay EA II
Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi

GoldWay EA II

Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
69 (88.46%)
Loss Trades:
9 (11.54%)
Best trade:
252.94 USD
Worst trade:
-63.75 USD
Gross Profit:
1 696.11 USD (10 575 pips)
Gross Loss:
-142.15 USD (525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (526.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
955.19 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
24.26%
Max deposit load:
33.67%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
23.29
Long Trades:
75 (96.15%)
Short Trades:
3 (3.85%)
Profit Factor:
11.93
Expected Payoff:
19.92 USD
Average Profit:
24.58 USD
Average Loss:
-15.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.75 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
20.05%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.38 USD
Maximal:
66.73 USD (0.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.91% (65.50 USD)
By Equity:
33.75% (2 506.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
AUDCAD 10
NZDCAD 7
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
AUDCAD 18
NZDCAD 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.4K
AUDCAD 1K
NZDCAD 594
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +252.94 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +526.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 30
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.11 × 3505
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.35 × 31
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
1.51 × 493
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.65 × 26
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 225
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
itexsys-Platform
1.96 × 25
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
2.02 × 199
This signal runs on the GoldWay EA II Expert Advisor, which you can buy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159283?source=Site+Market+Product+Page
No reviews
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.25 20:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 19:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 23:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.13 14:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.13 14:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.13 14:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.13 13:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.13 13:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.13 13:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.11 21:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 21:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 21:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 21:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 21:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
