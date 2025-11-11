- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
69 (88.46%)
Loss Trades:
9 (11.54%)
Best trade:
252.94 USD
Worst trade:
-63.75 USD
Gross Profit:
1 696.11 USD (10 575 pips)
Gross Loss:
-142.15 USD (525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (526.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
955.19 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
24.26%
Max deposit load:
33.67%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
23.29
Long Trades:
75 (96.15%)
Short Trades:
3 (3.85%)
Profit Factor:
11.93
Expected Payoff:
19.92 USD
Average Profit:
24.58 USD
Average Loss:
-15.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.75 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
20.05%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.38 USD
Maximal:
66.73 USD (0.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.91% (65.50 USD)
By Equity:
33.75% (2 506.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|AUDCAD
|10
|NZDCAD
|7
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|18
|NZDCAD
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.4K
|AUDCAD
|1K
|NZDCAD
|594
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +252.94 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +526.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 30
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.11 × 3505
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.51 × 493
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.65 × 26
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 225
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.96 × 25
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.02 × 199
