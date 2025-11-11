The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 4 VantageInternational-Live 6 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real29 0.00 × 1 VTMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 3 XBTFX-MetaTrader5 0.00 × 1 EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.37 × 30 Eightcap-Live 0.89 × 55 Exness-MT5Real2 0.90 × 10 FusionMarkets-Demo 1.00 × 1 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.05 × 20 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.11 × 3505 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 1.35 × 31 ICMarketsAU-Live 1.46 × 224 PlexyTrade-Server01 1.50 × 2 Exness-MT5Real8 1.51 × 493 VantageInternational-Live 3 1.65 × 26 BlueberryMarkets-Live 1.74 × 225 Exness-MT5Real9 1.79 × 39 FXPIG-Server 1.87 × 47 itexsys-Platform 1.96 × 25 ThreeTrader-Live 2.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live 2.02 × 199 107 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor