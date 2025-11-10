- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
45 (84.90%)
Loss Trades:
8 (15.09%)
Best trade:
9.33 USD
Worst trade:
-6.71 USD
Gross Profit:
140.60 USD (12 015 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.26 USD (1 970 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (41.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.22 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.77
Trading activity:
61.80%
Max deposit load:
2.43%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
17.34
Long Trades:
46 (86.79%)
Short Trades:
7 (13.21%)
Profit Factor:
5.80
Expected Payoff:
2.20 USD
Average Profit:
3.12 USD
Average Loss:
-3.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.35 USD
Maximal:
6.71 USD (0.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.66% (6.78 USD)
By Equity:
5.35% (54.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|52
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|114
|EURUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|9.8K
|EURUSD
|262
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SwitchMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Added More Symbols in Week 6 EURUSD and USDJPY
Using default settings - Auto Entry Selection and Smart Trading Style
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
6
100%
53
84%
62%
5.79
2.20
USD
USD
5%
1:500