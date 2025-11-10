- Growth
Trades:
90
Profit Trades:
57 (63.33%)
Loss Trades:
33 (36.67%)
Best trade:
33.24 USD
Worst trade:
-10.25 USD
Gross Profit:
185.24 USD (53 133 pips)
Gross Loss:
-200.97 USD (51 808 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (26.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
65.88 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
3.19%
Max deposit load:
63.35%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.17
Long Trades:
47 (52.22%)
Short Trades:
43 (47.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 USD
Average Profit:
3.25 USD
Average Loss:
-6.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-30.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.96 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.33 USD
Maximal:
94.10 USD (46.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.58% (94.10 USD)
By Equity:
3.96% (6.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|90
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|-16
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.24 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Personal Watching.
USTEC V2 system , one order per time with SL，no Martingale, no Grid.
This is a very hard system if trade manually as it does not catch floating small profit, while always hits breakeven or SL.
But for Algo , we can have a try.
5% risk for limit test, so may meet with higher DD.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
USD
126
USD
USD
7
100%
90
63%
3%
0.92
-0.17
USD
USD
47%
1:500