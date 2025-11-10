- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
165
Profit Trades:
126 (76.36%)
Loss Trades:
39 (23.64%)
Best trade:
53.96 USD
Worst trade:
-108.34 USD
Gross Profit:
889.08 USD (53 511 pips)
Gross Loss:
-444.33 USD (27 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (176.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
176.53 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
59.10%
Max deposit load:
97.10%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.02
Long Trades:
60 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
105 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
2.70 USD
Average Profit:
7.06 USD
Average Loss:
-11.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-13.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.08 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
29.62 USD
Maximal:
147.09 USD (6.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.17% (147.09 USD)
By Equity:
5.08% (121.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD.vip
|96
|XAUUSD.vip
|60
|EURUSD.vip
|3
|AUDCAD.vip
|3
|GBPCAD.vip
|2
|USDJPY.vip
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD.vip
|328
|XAUUSD.vip
|87
|EURUSD.vip
|20
|AUDCAD.vip
|-7
|GBPCAD.vip
|-28
|USDJPY.vip
|44
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD.vip
|13K
|XAUUSD.vip
|13K
|EURUSD.vip
|282
|AUDCAD.vip
|-93
|GBPCAD.vip
|-387
|USDJPY.vip
|227
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.96 USD
Worst trade: -108 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +176.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WingoGroupLtd-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
