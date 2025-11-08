SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CATANIA
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

CATANIA

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 2%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
19 (63.33%)
Loss Trades:
11 (36.67%)
Best trade:
128.29 USD
Worst trade:
-63.24 USD
Gross Profit:
354.98 USD (11 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-215.71 USD (13 450 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (26.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
137.77 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.35%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
13 (43.33%)
Short Trades:
17 (56.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
4.64 USD
Average Profit:
18.68 USD
Average Loss:
-19.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-152.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.16 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.78%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.47 USD
Maximal:
152.16 USD (4.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.52% (152.74 USD)
By Equity:
8.75% (525.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 24
USDCAD 3
AUDUSD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 111
USDCAD 11
AUDUSD 19
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY -3.4K
USDCAD 507
AUDUSD 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.11.10 05:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.08 22:15
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 6.25% of days out of the 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 22:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.08 22:15
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
