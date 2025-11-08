- Growth
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
19 (63.33%)
Loss Trades:
11 (36.67%)
Best trade:
128.29 USD
Worst trade:
-63.24 USD
Gross Profit:
354.98 USD (11 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-215.71 USD (13 450 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (26.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
137.77 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.35%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
13 (43.33%)
Short Trades:
17 (56.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
4.64 USD
Average Profit:
18.68 USD
Average Loss:
-19.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-152.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.16 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.78%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.47 USD
Maximal:
152.16 USD (4.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.52% (152.74 USD)
By Equity:
8.75% (525.09 USD)
Distribution
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|24
|USDCAD
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|111
|USDCAD
|11
|AUDUSD
|19
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|-3.4K
|USDCAD
|507
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +128.29 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -152.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
