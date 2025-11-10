- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
54 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
18 (25.00%)
Best trade:
11.52 USD
Worst trade:
-10.45 USD
Gross Profit:
110.23 USD (474 520 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47.22 USD (4 540 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (12.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.74 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
40.75%
Max deposit load:
7.10%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.03
Long Trades:
33 (45.83%)
Short Trades:
39 (54.17%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
2.04 USD
Average Loss:
-2.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-10.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.45 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.22%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.45 USD (1.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.52% (10.45 USD)
By Equity:
23.09% (158.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|64
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|60
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|302
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.52 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 16
|
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
|0.00 × 2
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Conotoxia-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
Trading no PAR EURUSD, valor sugerido U$600,00
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
703
USD
USD
7
98%
72
75%
41%
2.33
0.88
USD
USD
23%
1:500